Concern over weekend gatherings at Eyre Square

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor says a gathering which took place at Eyre Square on Saturday night doesn’t portray Galway in a positive light.

Councillor Mike Crowe says a bare knuckle fight took place at the popular amenity area on the evening which led many to gather in the area.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media on Saturday night and on Sunday morning.

A large number also gathered at Eyre Square last night following the Euro 2020 final.

The Fianna Fail councillor has stressed Eyre Square is a public park and is not a centre for such activities.

Councillor Crowe told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks he was disappointed to see such scenes at a time when hospitality is under such great pressure with many local businesses trying to operate in their outdoor spaces.

