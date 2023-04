Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s concern about a growing trend of “youth gangs” after a man was seriously assaulted in the city.

The man was assaulted by a group of young males at Raven’s Terrace shortly before 1am on Friday morning.

He’s currently in a serious condition at UHG.

Video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Eddie Hoare this trend of behavior has to be stamped out.