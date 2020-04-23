Concern over the closure of allotments in Merlin Park Woods

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People Before Profit Galway has questioned the city council’s decision to close allotments at Merlin Park Woods.

The closure has been implemented to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

However, People Before Profit Galway argues that because each allotment has an area of 50 square metres, social distancing can be adhered to.

Spokesperson Conor Dowd says the allotments provide a space for urban dwellers to engage in food production and avoid going to supermarkets.

He’s calling for Galway City Council to allow allotment holders to continue their work while respecting guidlines…