Concern over surge in illegal dumping in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over a rise in illegal dumping in parts of the city.

City officials have been advised of a series of incidents where rubbish has been dumped with a car witnessed dumping multiple bags of rubbish this week.

The local authority says while most people carrying out clear-outs during the lockdown are hiring skips, some are disposing of rubbish illegally.

The public is being advised to only use the services of an operator with a valid waste permit.

Carmel Kilcoyne, Senior Executive Engineer with Galway City Council, says extra crews have been required to carry out clean-ups at the sites with a particular risk to staff due to the current pandemic…..