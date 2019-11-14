Concern over student revellers at Eyre Street Christmas party celebration

Concerns have been raised over the behaviour of student revellers as a large group has gathered at Eyre Street awaiting admission to a nearby establishment.

The students have gathered for a student Christmas party being hosted by the Hole in the Wall.

Councillor Ollie Crowe says residents in Woodquay and nearby businesses have raised concerns over the number of intoxicated young people in the area this afternoon.

He argues it portrays the city in a poor light as it prepares for a world stage for Galway 2020’s opening ceremony in just a few months – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…