Concern over spate of house and business burglaries in city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating a spate of burglaries in Galway city and county over a 5 day period

Both private homes and businesses were broken into and in some cases money and personal items were taken.

On the afternoon of Tuesday the 3rd of December a house was broken into at approximately 3 o’clock in the Caherfinsker area of Craughwell. During the robbery a quantity of distinctive Indian jewellery was taken. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Gardai in Athenry.

On the night of December 4th, between half 11 and half 12 a business premises was broken into in Woodquay. Damage was caused to the premises and anyone with any information is being asked to contact Gardai in Galway city.

On Friday the 6th a house was broken into in the Moyville area of Oranmore. A small amount of money was taken and Gardai in Oranmore are asking anyone with information to contact them.

On the same day, a house was broken into at Gortard, Clarinbridge. Gardai in Oranmore are also appealing for witnesses in this case.

Finally, on Monday the 9th between midnight and 6 o’clock in the morning a house was broken into on the Headford Road. Galway Gardai are asking anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area to contact them.