Concern over soaring short-term property lets in Galway and other cities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concern is growing that short-term property lets in Galway and other urban areas are soaring ahead of long-term lets.

They’re being allocated to holidaymakers in both the form of houses and apartments instead of tenants.

Short-term rental properties are on the rise and are far outnumbering suitable long-term options for private rental tenants.

Multiple cases have been found throughout the country where landlords are leasing out potential long-term rental properties like houses and apartments – as short-term stays for holidaymakers, increasing their income significantly.

Research by Threshold on AirDNA shows in December 2021 there were just under 4,000 entire properties available for short-term let in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

In comparison, only 757 were available to rent long-term, on March 16th in the four counties.