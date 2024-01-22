Galway Bay FM

22 January 2024

Concern over slow pace of delivery of active travel projects in Connemara

Concerns are being raised over the slow pace of delivery of active travel projects across Connemara.

An update was provided to local councillors at County Hall, outlining measures including footpaths, cycle schemes, lighting and the safe route to school programme.

The meeting heard that over the past few years, over €3m has been spent on active travel in the region.

While there was no question among councillors as to the positive nature of the measures, some concerns were expressed about the slow pace of delivery.

Councillor Eileen Mannion has been speaking to David Nevin:

