Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

FYI Galway

17:00 18:00

Now On Air

FYI Galway

17:00 18:00

Concern over safety issues at Kilvolan junction in Caherlistrane

Written by on 15 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised that there will be a serious or fatal incident at Kilvolan road in the Caherlistrane area if action is not taken to introduce road safety measures.

The R333 was raised at Tuam Municipal District level where local councillor Billy Connelly told officials doing nothing is not an option.

The cul-de-sac going into Kilvolan has around 25 houses with over 20 children regularly using the route to access the local school, shop and football pitch.

Councillor Connelly says there is no access to extra land so an engineering solution is needed to either raise the road at the junction or lower the road coming from the Tuam side.

He fears a serious collision will take place if action is not taken.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Search of shoreline to resume in bid to find missing Salthill man

15 January 2019

0 0

Ministerial direction awaited on Tuam Local Area Plan

15 January 2019

0 0

Supermac’s boss describes trademark victory as ‘David versus Goliath’ battle

15 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Galway hurling fans heading to Enniscorthy

Thumbnail
Previous post

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday January 15th 2019

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend