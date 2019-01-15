Concern over safety issues at Kilvolan junction in Caherlistrane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised that there will be a serious or fatal incident at Kilvolan road in the Caherlistrane area if action is not taken to introduce road safety measures.

The R333 was raised at Tuam Municipal District level where local councillor Billy Connelly told officials doing nothing is not an option.

The cul-de-sac going into Kilvolan has around 25 houses with over 20 children regularly using the route to access the local school, shop and football pitch.

Councillor Connelly says there is no access to extra land so an engineering solution is needed to either raise the road at the junction or lower the road coming from the Tuam side.

He fears a serious collision will take place if action is not taken.