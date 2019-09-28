Concern over reduction in speed limits on major county roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A reduction in speed limits on a number of major roads in north and south Galway was questioned at this week’s meeting of Galway County Council.

Councillors said these reductions from 100 kilometres an hour to 80 kilometres hour did not make sense and should be reviewed.

The primary roads in this country have been known over the years as National Roads and National Secondary roads. The speed limit on these roads has been set for decades at 60 miles or 100 kilometres per hour.

However, the latest changes in speed limits in this County bring new restrictions on some National Secondary roads.

Sections of the N. 63 in north east Galway have now been brought back to an 80 kilometre or 50 miles per hour limit. Councillor Peter Roche complained about this change and Councillor Michael Connolly was dissatisfied with the lower speed limits on sections from Moylough to Ballygar.

Councillor P.J. Murphy said that the reduction to 80 kilometres between Gort and Kilcolgan did not make sense.

Council Director of Road Services, Jim Cullen, said that these changes to National Routes are a matter for Transport Infrastructure Ireland and that any changes that might happen would have to wait until the next Review.