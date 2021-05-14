Concern over reduction in bus services between Galway and Gort

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – From this weekend, Bus Eireann is suspending some routes of the Expressway service between Galway and Cork, leading to concern in areas such as Gort

The semi-state body says timetables of a number of Expressway services have been revised, due to low demand on services.

It’ll have a considerable impact on services offered between Galway and Gort through the Expressway 51 service.

Under the new timetable, the last bus on the route servicing Gort will now leave Ceannt Station at 5.05pm.

While the last bus running in the opposite direction that serves Gort will leave Parnell Street in Cork at 4.25pm.

There have also been minor alterations to the Galway to Derry Expressway service – and Bus Eireann is advising all passengers to check the revised timetables online.

Councillor Joe Byrne says he's extremely concerned about the impact on services between Galway and Gort