Concern over public access to county beaches and waterways

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway County Council has heard concerns over public access to a number of beaches and waterways.

Questions were also raised about the amount of money being made available for repairs and maintenance work on piers.

An absence of clarity about public access to the seashore is a thorny subject for years.

So stated Councillor Tomás Ó Curraoin from Bearna at last evening’s County Council meeting.

From the other side of the County, Councillor Andrew Reddington said the conditions of some slipways amount to death traps.

Galway with 244 piers was coming out badly as regards funding stated Councillor Dáithí Ó Cualáin.

Wicklow with a 24-kilometre coastline was getting €570,000 for piers – in excess of €200,000 more than Galway.

And in a more marked comparison, he stated that Donegal County Council had millions for piers. He called for an audit of piers.

Councillor Gerry King called for a priority list of piers to be drawn up for maintenance and development, and councillor Eileen Mannion proposed that at least two beach areas should have facilities for people with disabilities.

Derek Pender, Head of Infrastructure Services, told the meeting that an audit of piers would be a worthwhile exercise but that it all depended on the money in the end.