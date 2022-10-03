Concern over number of vacant consultant psychiatrist posts across West

GBFM Newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the number of vacant consultant psychiatrist posts across the Western region.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the Health Forum West by Councillor John Connolly.

It was admitted by officials that there are ongoing difficulties in the recruitment of consultant psychiatrists – with many posts are proving very difficult to fill.

An assurance was given that a new focus group is looking at how certain regions are being marketed as a place to work and live.

Councillor Connolly is hopeful that will lead to results.