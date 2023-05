Galway Bay fm newsroom – Social housing tenants across the city are facing serious issues with their homes, that are being “put on the long finger” by Galway City Council.

That’s according to Councillor Alan Cheevers, who says mold is a particular issue for many tenants.

He claims there’s been significant delays to addressing maintenance issues, due to lack of staff in the Housing Section at the local authority.

Councillor Cheevers argues an alternative arrangement has to be found.