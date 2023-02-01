Concern over low levels of cocaine seized across Galway despite prevalence

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the low levels of cocaine being seized across Galway, despite it’s prevalence in every corner of the county.

A meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee this week heard €139k of the drug was seized last year.

Several members expressed surprise at the figure, noting that cocaine use is “rife” in every local community.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche acknowledged cocaine culture is indeed “rife” at the moment, and said it’s causing a huge increase in assaults.

Superintendent Roche says he’s not too caught up in figures, as there are many factors involved.