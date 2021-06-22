Concern over level of lifeguard cover at popular Connemara beaches

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara County Councillors have been advised there are two constraints to providing more lifeguards at beaches in the area.

Director of Services Michael Owens explained it is sometimes difficult to find qualified lifeguards and there is the added challenge with financial resources.

Councillor Eileen Mannion said that there is only one lifeguard at beaches at the weekends all along the west and north Connemara coastline.

That lifeguard is at the Gurteen and Dog’s Bay beaches in Roundstone and she argued that more are needed.

Councillor Gerry King reminded the meeting that the Roundstone lifeguard service was put in place three weeks earlier than usual this year and the period of duty had been extended from six hours to eight hours per day.

Council executive Michael Owens said they had 50 on the books but availability is a factor and so is money.