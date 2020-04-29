Concern over level of drink driving detections in Galway since COVID-19 lockdown measures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Chief Superintendent says there has been a notable number of drink driving detections since the COVID-19 lockdown measures have been introduced.

Chief Superintendent Curley says 29 drink driver arrests have been made since the beginning of April despite the significant reduction in the volume of vehicles on Galway roads.

He has moved to stress that policing is continuing during the coronavirus across for all forms of crime – with 11 arrests made for sale or supply of drugs since the start of the month.

The Galway Garda Chief says core business is still being conducted as well as the additional policing demands of COVID 19 – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…