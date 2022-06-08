Concern over lack of visible tourist information in Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised about a severe lack of visible tourist information in Galway City.

At present, the Galway Tourist Office is located at Galway City Museum at Spanish Arch – and is open from 9-5 Monday to Friday.

But it’s argued by some that the office is essentially hidden away, with little signage or advertising for those visiting the city.

Shop-owner David Greely spoke to Galway Talks – he said it’s falling on retail staff to help tourists in many cases.

Councillor Niall McNelis – who’s also a business owner – says it’s completely unacceptable and Failte Ireland needs to act.