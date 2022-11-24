Concern over lack of progress on specialist eating disorder team for young people in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over a lack of progress in establishing a specialist eating disorder team to support young people in Galway.

The community team would operate under Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, or CAMHS.

It was announced in September of last year, in response to increasing numbers of young people presenting for treatment.

But, at a meeting of the Health Forum West this week, it was confirmed that the HSE have been unable to secure a clinical lead for the team,

Councillor John Connolly says while treatment is still available, it’s not to the standard a specialist team would provide.