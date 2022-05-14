Concern over lack of progress on pedestrian crossing in Letterfrack

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Concerns are being raised over a lack of progress on providing a pedestrian crossing in Letterfrack.

Councillor Eileen Mannion told this week’s meeting of the Connemara Municipal District it’s sorely needed, as Letterfrack is the busiest village in the area.

She outlined how preliminary works were done several years ago to accommodate a crossing, but nothing’s happened since.

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor Mannion expressed hope the project can be advanced sooner rather than later.

