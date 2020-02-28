Concern over lack of dieticians at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A lack of dieticians at UHG is creating challenges for healthcare staff in meeting HIQA guidelines on malnutrition and hydration scoring.

That’s according to Connemara area councillor Daithi O’Cualain who asked Saolta officials if there are plans to recruit.

The meeting of the Regional Health Forum heard there are 14 dieticians at UHG with vacancies for 2.3 whole time equivalent posts.

Officials advised no new posts can be progressed without an identified funding stream with vacant posts prioritised for approval on a monthly basis.

Councillor O’Cualain, who is a nurse at UHG, says healthcare workers face challenges in meeting HIQA guidelines without the necessary review support from dieticians.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….