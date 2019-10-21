Concern over implications of shortfall in mental health staff across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the potentially severe implications of a shortfall in mental health staff across Galway.

Figures obtained from the HSE by Galway East Deputy Anne Rabbitte reveal there are 16 such positions currently vacant across the county.

They include mental health nurses, occupational therapists, clinical psychologists and social workers.

According to the report, the Tuam/Loughrea and Ballinasloe/Portumna areas are both missing four full-time equivalent staff.

While Connemara and Galway West are missing 2.7 full-time positions – Galway City 2 and a half – and the Headford to Gort region is missing 3.2.

Fianna Fail Deputy Rabbitte says without adequate staff, the system cannot offer effective care to those in need.

