Concern over impact of house parties on spread of COVID-19 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are concerns in Galway about the impact that house parties may be having on the spread of COVID-19.

Galway Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Michael Walsh says house parties are being reported across the county but Gardai don’t have the power to properly stop them.

It come as Galway Gardaí are appealing to sellers of takeaway alcohol to make sure all customers are over 18 years of age.

It follows reports that those under age are purchasing alcohol from shops and takeaways and having it delivered to their doors.

Gardaí say takeaways and retailers don’t know how old customers are when orders are placed, because purchases can be made over the phone or via apps.

Sergeant Michael Walsh says delivery staff must ensure customers are over 18 before handing over alcohol.

He told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that businesses could be closed if they are caught selling alcohol to minors….