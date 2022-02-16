Concern over huge drop in respite beds across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is raising concern over a significant drop in the number of respite beds available across Galway.

Deputy Catherine Connolly says pre-COVID, there were 25 beds in the city and county – but the current figure stands at just four beds.

Information obtained in a parliamentary response shows the number at Merlin Park has dropped from 12 to two, while Clifden District Hospital has gone from four to two.

The Aran Islands has gone from two beds to none, as has Carraroe.

Addressing the Taoiseach in the Dáil, Deputy Connolly also noted ongoing increases in waiting lists for those approved for home care support services….