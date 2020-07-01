Concern over high numbers of homeless presentations of young people in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Simon Community has raised serious concerns over the growing number of young people who are presenting as homeless.

According to recent Government figures, 503 people were reported as living in emergency accommodation in the West during May, including 72 families.

47 percent or 235 of those currently in emergency accommodation in the West are children and young adults under the age of 24.

The number of 18-24 year olds in emergency accommodation increased by 18 percent compared to May last year.

From January to May of this year, Galway Simon’s Youth Homelessness Prevention Service supported 29 unique households, including 4 families, which is almost double the number for the same period in 2019.

Meanwhile, the charity also supported a further 42 people between the ages of 18 and 25 in their other Prevention and Housing services.

Galway Simon Community CEO Karen Golden says early intervention is key.

