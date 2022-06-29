Concern over high level of vacant nursing positions at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concern is being raised over the high number of vacant nursing positions at UHG.

A meeting of the HSE Health Forum West this week heard there are currently 141 vacancies at UHG and Merlin Park – as well as a further 25 vacant clinical nurse manager positions.

The matter was raised by Councillor Martina O’ Connor, who herself has worked at UHG for 30 years.

Speaking to Galway Talks, she says the hospital is under severe pressure – and there needs to be a streamlining of the recruitment process at all levels.