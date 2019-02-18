Concern over future of Westdoc service in Glenamaddy

Concerns have been raised over the future of the Westdoc service in Glenamaddy.

Ballinasloe area councillor Michael Connolly says the full service is not in operation since Christmas despite a lack of public consultation and prior notice.

He says this means patients seeking care are now being advised to go to Tuam or Roscommon.

The Fianna Fáil TD argues no prior public consultation was carried out and he claims that members of the public were made aware when making a call to the out of hours service – only to be directed elsewhere.

The move will, in many cases, see an increase in journey times for those living in the area wishing to access the service.

More at 1





