Concern over future of summer college sector in Gaeltacht areas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Summer Colleges sector in the Gaeltacht are in crisis, with the danger of lasting damage to the sector.

That’s according to CONCOS, the representative organisation for Gaeltacht Summer Colleges, with many such colleges located in Galway’s Gaeltacht region.

The group points to a recent decision by Coláiste na bhFiann in Rosmuc to cancel all of its Gaeltacht Summer Courses for summer, due to the risk posed by COVID.

CONCOS says the results of a recent survey show there could be close to 3,000 fewer students attending the Gaeltacht this summer.

Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha of Conradh na Gaeilge says the cancellation of Coláiste na bhFiann will have a direct impact on the the Galway Gaeltachts.