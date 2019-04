Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over the future of Mervue Health Centre in the city.

City councillor Declan McDonnell says patients attending the centre are being told that the service could be reduced or cease completely.

He says patients seeking care are now being advised to go to Oranmore.

Councillor McDonnell says any changes to the centre would have a major impact on members of the community.