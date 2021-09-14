Concern over future of Galway’s hotel sector as peak season ends

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hotels and guesthouses in Galway and across the West are entering an uncertain nine months as booking levels fall sharply.

Figures from the Irish Hotels Federation reveal the average room occupancy levels for 2021 stands at 27% for the West.

The group has warned that bookings have declined sharply due to the absence of overseas visitors, meetings and events which would normally sustain the sector during the off-peak season.

Advance room bookings for the period from September to December stand at 28% for the West.

Wayne Neilon of the Connacht Hospitality Group is Chair of the Galway branch of the IHF.

He is urging the Government to give a firm commitment to continue business and employment supports until international tourism recovery begins in earnest in summer 2022.