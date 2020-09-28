Concern over future of Coral Leisure facility in Tuam and Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are fears Coral Leisure may be facing closure in Tuam and Ballinasloe due to the financial challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

It come as footfall has dropped to 5,000 visits per month from 11,000 pre COVID-19.

Last week, members of both Tuam and Ballinasloe Municipal Districts met with council officials regarding the future of the facilities in Tuam and Ballinasloe.

The operating contract between Galway County Council and Coral Leisure is due to expire at the end of the year.

It’s understood that in order to keep the facility going it would require council funding of approximately €150,000.

There is a total staff of 52 direct employees between the two facilities.

Tuam area councillor Donagh Kilillea says it costs €5000/month to keep the pool filled and heated.

He says a follow up call will be held this week to get an update on negotiations between Coral Leisure and Galway county council.

He told Galway Talks that if an agreement cannot be reached with funding, then it would be best for Galway County Council to run it directly and hire in expertise to manage….