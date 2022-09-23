Concern over future of Clifden District Hospital

GBFM News – There’s concern this evening over the future of Clifden District Hospital.

It’s after families were contacted by the HSE today, informing them that respite services will not be available from next week.

Instead, they’re being told they will have to avail of services at Merlin Park Hospital in Galway City.

It’s understood the issue relates to lack of staff – FYI Galway has contacted the HSE for clarification but as of yet has not received a response.

Councillors Gerry King and Eileen Mannion says locals are extremely concerned at this latest development.