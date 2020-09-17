Concern over fresh spike in virus cases in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s concern about the spread of COVID 19 in Galway as a fresh spike of six new cases of the virus has been recorded in the latest round of figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported nationwide last evening.

136 of these were identified in Dublin, 20 in Donegal, 13 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, 9 in Waterford, 7 Carlow, 7 in Cork, 6 in Galway, 5 in Kerry, 5 in Wexford and the remaining 28 cases located in 12 other counties.

Galway has 568 confirmed cases of the virus to date.

Dublin looks set to be placed on level three restrictions by the weekend.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to make a recommendation to government.

Level three would mean people would not be allowed to leave the county except for essential purposes.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Ronan Glynn, says people need to make difficult decisions to stop the virus spreading…