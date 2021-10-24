Concern over delays to works at Long Walk to improve discharges into Galway Bay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over delays to works at Long Walk that would improve discharges into Galway Bay.

Councillor John Connolly says repair works urgently needed to an overflow pipe from a wastewater holding chamber have been pushed back to next year.

He further says works to install a monitor to determine what level of waste is flowing into the bay will also not be fitted until next year.

Councillor Connolly argues it’s unacceptable that we still have no way of measuring the extent of the problem, given it’s been going on for so long.