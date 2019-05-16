Concern over delay in delivery of incontinence products to HSE clients in rural Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is to re-tender for the supply of incontinence products following considerable delays in getting supplies to homes in rural Galway.

The matter was raised at the Regional Health Forum West by councillor Donagh Killilea who said many carers have raised concerns over the delays with some of those affected facing hospitalisation over bedsores.

Saolta officials advised the delays have been encountered following a change in supplier in 2018.

The HSE is re-tendering for the service with a new tender expected to be in place by September.

Councillor Killilea said the supply issue is now a national issue