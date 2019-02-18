Concern over data used to decide on signage for county villages off motorway

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has been urged to review the census data it uses to determine the county villages that are large enough to be signposted off the motorway.

Tuam area councillor Pete Roche has raised concerns over the lack of directional signage off the motorway for villages on the N63 such as Abbeyknockmoy and Mountbellew.

He argues inaccurate census data is being used to determine what signage is required where a population of 1500 is needed.

The Fine Gael councillor says the TII has assessed Abbeyknockmoy’s population using a figure of over 260 that only covers the heart of the village.

He says it does not take account of the wider parish which includes three national schools and three housing estates.

Councillor Roche is calling on the TII to refer to the electoral register which shows a population of closer to 1800.

