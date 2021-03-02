Concern over considerable drop in admission rates at Acute Mental Health Unit at UHG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over a considerable drop in admission rates at the Acute Mental Health Unit at UHG.

The matter has been raised at Regional Health Forum West level by Councillor John Connolly.

He notes that occupancy rates last year were down considerably, with over two thousand less patients passing through the unit compared to 2019.

He has asked if this was due to limitations on capacity as a result of Covid-19, but an immediate answer was not available.

Councillor Connolly says the sharp drop in admittals is a cause for concern and clarity is needed.

Councillor Connolly says the real issue is that people who need help could potentially be unable to access the service.

