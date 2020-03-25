Concern over closure of marts across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The closure of marts across the county has led to growing concern in the farming community with the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society calling on the Government to reverse its decision.

The group which represents marts in Tuam, Athenry and Headford says it’s dissapointed by the Government’s decision given the adjustments made by co-op marts to comply with coronavirus guidelines.

Although marts will close until at least April 19th, the ICOS is advising members that it can still arrange for the marketing of livestock.

The group is also calling on the Government to reconsider Areas of Natural Constraint retention periods.

It argues this extension would give farmers a longer timeframe to purchase animals needed to comply with the stocking density requirements of the scheme.

Irish Co-operative Organisation Society representative Ray Doyle says the group is shocked that marts were deemed as non-essential.