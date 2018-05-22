15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Concern over closure of Galway respite facility for bank holidays

By GBFM News
May 22, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is concern that some respite centres in Galway will close on bank holidays due to a lack of funding.

Galway-Roscommon Fianna Fáil T.D, Eugene Murphy says the decision by a leading respite facility in Galway to close for the upcoming bank holidays is unacceptable.

In response to a parliamentary question, the HSE confirmed that Ability West will close soem centres for the entire bank holiday weekend in June and also in August.

 

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 4…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
GALWAY RACECOURSE LAUNCH THEIR NEW ‘SHOP WINDOW COMPETITION’ FOR THE SUMMER FESTIVAL
May 22, 2018
Full capacity protocol in place again at UHG
May 22, 2018
Council broadband officer to liase with eir about county connections
May 22, 2018
Confusion as incorrect polling cards sent to Galway islanders

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 22, 2018
GALWAY RACECOURSE LAUNCH THEIR NEW ‘SHOP WINDOW COMPETITION’ FOR THE SUMMER FESTIVAL
May 22, 2018
Dawson Races Clear In Bridgestone Order Of Merit
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK