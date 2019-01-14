Current track
Concern over cache of weapons used in Mervue church altercation

Written by on 14 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over the cache of weapons used in an altercation which resulted in the hospitalisation of two people at Mervue church yesterday.

Two men were hospitalised following the incident which took place following a funeral at Mervue church shortly after 3pm.

It’s understood a range of weapons were used including firearms, golf-clubs and hurleys.

One man was treated at UHG for a gunshot wound, while the other was treated for a stab wound.

No arrests have yet been made, however it’s understood Gardai are following a number of lines of inquiry.

CCTV in the area has been examined and investigating officers are carrying out house to house inquiries.

An incident room has been set up at Galway Gardai station and anyone with information is asked to contact Mill Street on 091 53 8000.

Local councillor Mike Crowe says the range of weapons used would suggest the group came to the church with the intention of causing trouble, tune in to The [email protected] for Galway for more…

Author

GBFM News

