Concern over blockade at Carrowbrowne in protest over COVID 19 checkpoints

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor has condemned a blockade of the Headford Road at Carrowbrowne last night.

It’s understood the blockade involving a large group of men took place shortly after 10pm outside Carrowbrowne halting site and was carried out in an alleged protest against Garda checkpoints on the N84 at Ballindooley and Cloonboo.

The checkpoints are being carried out countywide as part of government COVID 19 measures to ensure movement restrictions and social distancing measures are being adhered to.

Local councillor James Charity has condemned the protest and says the stand off also delayed an ambulance and frontline healthcare staff from making their way to their destinations.

He told Galway Talks that the protest was ill-thought and argues any law abiding citizen has nothing to fear with such checkpoints….