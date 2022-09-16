Concern over appalling conditions of approach roads to Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The approach roads into Tuam, as well as roundabouts at the entrance to the town, are being left in a “dreadful” and “appalling” state.

That’s according to Tuam Municipal District chairman Councillor Colm Keavney.

He suggested to this week’s meeting that Transport Infrastructure Ireland, TII, relinquish responsibility for their upkeep.

Councillor Keaveney said that people wanted the entrances to the town to look attractive to encourage people to visit the town but that the approach roads looked appalling and that the roundabouts were in a dreadful state.

There was long grass along the roadsides, weeds were growing up through footpaths and there was no proper biodiversity being employed on roundabouts.

Councillor Pete Roache urged caution in forwarding such a motion excluding Transport Infrastructure Ireland and he was supported in this opinion by Director of Services, Derek Pender, who pointed out he deals closely with T. I. I. and that he would contact them and discuss the situation.

Councillor Keaveney then agreed to withdraw his motion awaiting a remedial response for the next councillors meeting.