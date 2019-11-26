Concern over ambulance turnaround times at UHG

Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv says ambulance turnaround times for Galway are very disappointing and extremely worrying

Figures released to his party, Fianna Fáil, shows just 4.6 per cent of responses for ambulances serving UHG are under the 20 minute turnaround time target set by HIQA.

Under HIQA guidelines, all hospitals in Ireland should monitor the implementation of 95% of patients being handed over from an ambulance crew to emergency department staff in less than 20 minutes.

In the case of UHG, the figures indicate 95 % of cases do not meet this target.

Deputy O’Cuiv says the decline in the transfer turnaround times is yet another reflection of the pressures on hospitals and the lack of capacity to cope – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…