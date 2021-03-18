Concern over alleged lack of Garda action on hate campaign against Mayor of Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over an alleged lack of Garda action over an ongoing – and escalating – hate campaign against Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard.

Mayor Cubbard has recently received a written threat that he will be burned out of his own home – the third such threat he’s been subject to over the past year.

He says the ongoing campaign against him started about 18 months ago with relatively harmless actions, but gradually began to escalate.

Previously, obscene material was also sent to local and national politicians by an individual posing as Mayor Cubbard.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Mayor Cubbard said the situation has gotten to breaking point.

He feels the matter is not being taken seriously enough by Gardai or Galway City Council and he’s now re-considering his political career.

