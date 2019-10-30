Concern over abuse of life-rings at city rivers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A river rescue group is urging public represenatives at local and national level to join a patrol to see first hand the damage of life-saving equipment.

Arthur Carr of Claddagh Watch has highlighted concerns regarding the area between Jury’s and O’Brien’s bridge which he says ‘is like a public toilet for men and women’.

The group patrols key city bridges and was set up to prevent needless suicide on the rivers of Galway.

Arthur Carr told Galway Talks a recent patrol witnessed revellers taking a life ring out of its box and throwing it into the river.

He’s calling on public representatives to join a patrol to see the abuse of key facilities for themselves.

