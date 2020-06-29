Concern in Moylough over criminal damage caused at local GAA facilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There’s concern in the Moylough area following an incident of serious criminal damage at the parish’s GAA facilities.

Sometime between last Saturday morning and yesterday evening, significant damage was caused to the stand and dressing rooms at the Mountbellew/Moylough GAA grounds, at Moylough Sportsfield.

Images posted by the club on social media show a number of alcohol containers were left at the scene on the night in question.

The local GAA community is extremely distressed by the incident, as the amenity is run and paid for by local members.

Galway Gardai are investigating the incident of criminal damage but no arrests have yet been made.

Members of the public who have any information in relation to the incident are asked to contact the Gardai in Mountbellew on 0909679292.