Concern Galway will become haven for Airbnb house parties over Christmas holiday period

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor has raised concerns that the early closing of hospitality from this week will make Galway a haven for house parties at Airbnb locations throughout the Christmas holiday period.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers says such Christmas parties will act as super spreaders with groups coming from out of town to visit Galway for large gatherings.

He says he has received representations from constituents in the last few days who are concerned about this situation with many living beside such properties.

Councillor Cheevers believes Gardaí have a role to play in shutting down such gatherings if reported.

He says property owners also need to vet their clients to ensure large numbers are not gathering in one location…

