Concern for welfare of fox hound puppies stolen in Craughwell

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s concern for the welfare of fox hound puppies stolen in Craughwell

The puppies were stolen between 7 o clock on Sunday evening, and 9 yesterday morning

The litter of puppies are just four weeks old and are described as black, white and tan in colour.

There were three male puppies and one female pup in the litter.

Gardaí in Craughwell are appealing for information

The puppies were taken from their mother before they could be weaned properly, so there’s concern for their welfare

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been offered pups matching this description or who may have information in relation to the theft to contact with them at Loughrea Garda Station 091-84 28 70