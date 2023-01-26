Concern for local jobs as SAP announces major cuts to global workforce

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s concern for local jobs as German software firm SAP – which has a major base at Parkmore – has announced it plans to cut its global workforce.

The firm employs 2,300 workers between the Galway and Dublin sites.

It plans to cut 2.5 percent of the global workforce, which currently stands at more than 100 thousand employees.

It’s expected the job losses will be in the region of three thousand, but it’s not known how the workforce at Parkmore will be affected.

SAP says it’s looking to improve efficiency, and will have a renewed focus on its cloud business.