Concern County Development Plan not compliant with current European legislation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A councillor has argued that the current county development plan is not compliant with European legislation.

Athenry/Oranmore councillor Jim Cuddy made the comments as officials presented their plan to develop a new county development plan for 2021 to 2027.

The plan will take just under two years to develop and will involve various stages of consultation.

Officials advised it’s estimated 14 different settlements will be inserted into the plan.

Councillor Cuddy told officials he felt the new plan faces difficulties due to the Belgian Decree – a European Court of Justice ruling which he argues still hasn’t been implemented by the department.

The Independent councillor says rural house guidelines were drawn up in 2005 with the Irish government later advised in 2007 that they were not in compliance with EU legislation.

He argues the rural house guidelines have yet to be reviewed by government to reflect EU legislation and are unfair to those who wish to build their own home.

